Exclusive! Gulki Joshi opens up about the Shilpa Shinde fallout and Maddam Sir, saying “..In order to save themselves, people blame other people ” Read for the Full Story!

Gulki Joshi

MUMBAI: Gulki Joshi was ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir. 

The actress has won a lot of praise for her amazing performance. Gulki is a seasoned actress and has been in the industry for a very long time now. Well, Gulki has proved her mettle in several TV shows over her long career. Gulki has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz, and Piya Albela among others. 

Gulki has portrayed really strong characters over her acting career and she inspires a lot of young girls. 

The show Maddam Sir has recently wrapped up the first season and reports suggest that the makers will be back with another season very soon. But there had been no confirmation on the same and fans wanted to know more about what went down with a former co-star Shilpa Shinde.

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked about what goes in the head when a co-star says things that are hurtful, she opened up and said, “Honestly, it was very expected, you are not saying the name and I am saying the name but I know who you mean, I’ll cut to the jist, and this is not my first show you know, I have done a lot of shows before this and I have completed almost 10 years in the industry, and because I have been here for a long time, so I think I am very well versed with the industry and the kind of people there are in this industry. And now I have come to a point where I feel that in order to save themselves, people blame other people and everybody is just trying their level best to survive and doing their best because of their abilities and everybody has their own struggles, people have their own insecurities. So, for someone to be this negative or just flip, is something I have forgiven everybody for, because I believe in myself a lot and I trust my destiny and I know that I am capable enough to deal with whatever life throws at me and navigate my way through it and still be happy about it and unhappy people make other people unhappy”.

There are reports that Gulki will soon be seen in a new show but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

