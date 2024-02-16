EXCLUSIVE: Gully Boy fame Prateek Kumar bags Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to reporting on the latest information from the world of entertainment.

There are a lot of new shows which have been launched and are visually appealing. One of those shows is Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi on Sony TV.

The show will witness a 14-year leap, catapulting the narrative into new territory, brimming with Arya’s vengeance. The show has been captivating the imagination of viewers and they are in love with the powerful storyline.

As the show is set to take a leap, there are new actors who are set to join the cast of the show. Actor Prateek Kumar will be seen making an entry in the Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi in a significant character.

Prateek is known for his stint in Hindi movie Gully Boy which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leading roles.

The show started with Arya, a bold and determined young woman on a quest to find her father, Satya, whom she believes to be a supercop away on a secret mission. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Satya find Arya's hiding place and set up a clever plan to kidnap her.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.