EXCLUSIVE! Gungun mistakes in recognising Anubhav's body and the police declare him dead in StarPlus' Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

There’s a fight showdown between Anubhav, Akriti and Gungun. Akriti gets out in between the battle so Anubhav is trying to chase her and Anubhav crashes himself with a big truck (Truck Accident), Anubhav’s body is missing.

Anubhav-Gungun

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

The terrorists and Gungun's ex-boyfriend Ranvijay wants to have his revenge on Anubhav so he gives money to some goons from Mumbai or else his secret would be opened up in front of everybody that Ranvijay is the one who kidnapped Anubhav.

Police have called Anubhav to Mumbai for interrogation, and Akriti comes to know that, Anubhav is with Gugun in Mumbai. So, Akriti wants to catch Anubhav red-handed with Gungun so she also reaches Mumbai. So, in Mumbai Gungun’s sworn brother is having his wedding and Anubhav & Gungun participate in the wedding and everyone is happy.

Aarman enters into Gungun and Anubhav's lives. He’s an Editor in a renowned magazine company in Lucknow and he wants to interview Gungun for her bravery. Yet Gungun is reluctant but Anubhav convinces her for the interview with Aarman. 

Ranvijay is making plans with goons to kill Anubhav. Akriti also reaches Mumbai and she catches Anubhav and there’s a massive fight between them. There’s a fight showdown between Anubhav, Akriti and Gungun. Akriti gets out in between the battle so Anubhav is trying to chase her and Anubhav crashes himself with a big truck (Truck Accident), Anubhav’s body is missing.

After that, Gungun receives a call from Police Station that they have found a body on railway tracks whose face is all spoiled Gungun is called to recognise the body, so she finds out the person is wearing the same ring as Anubhav and also, he’s dress is same. So she thinks that Anubhav is no more.

