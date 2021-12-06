EXCLUSIVE! Gurmeet Choudhary And Sana Khan come together for this project

MUMBAI: We have exclusive news for our viewers about Gurmeet Choudhary and Sana Khan’s upcoming project. The two are going to work under a big banner for this project.

Tellychakkar.com has been at the forefront when it comes to bringing exclusive content from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium. Today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: “I has gone through 7 days training to play a blind man for the movie” - Gurmeet Choudhary on his character for the movie

Now, we have exclusively learned that actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Sana Khan will come together for a music video. The details about the song are yet to be disclosed.

The video will be directed by director Ashish Panda and produced by T-series.

On the work front, Gurmeet Choudhary has already appeared in the music videos like Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, Barsaat Ki Dhun, and Mazaa in the past.

Well, it is surely going to be exciting to see what the song will be like.

We promise to be back with more updates about the same project.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.

Also Read: Gurmeet Choudhary: Fans have played important role in my mission against Covid