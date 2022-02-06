Exclusive! Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai and Naaginn actor Sachin Shroff roped in for upcoming show Blood Farming

MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms in terms of web series and movies, and to serve with some exclusive information to our subscribers, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the actor Sachin Shroff has been roped in for the upcoming show titled Blood Farming. Yes you heard right, actor Sachin Shroff who has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Naaginn, Aashram is now also said to be seen in this upcoming show titled Blood Farming for Atrangii .

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming project.

