EXCLUSIVE! Pakhi confronts Bhavani for her choosing Sai over the pain in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Pakhi is finally happy and the family members tease her with Samrat, Virat and Sai bringing his dead body home. She is left in disbelief and holds Sai responsible for his death. She refuses Sai to come for the last rites and decides to seek revenge from Sai and Virat for her husband's death.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 13:08
MUMBAI:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Sai shockingly gets accused of Malhar's murder and this puts her in a huge storm.

To seek revenge Jagtap takes the last straw and kidnaps Sai. He is unaware of Sai being pregnant. On the other hand, Samrat decides to fight Jagtap and bring Sai back but unfortunately, while saving Sai, Samrat loses his life. This leaves the Chavans in shock and Pakhi in disbelief that her husband is not alive.

Virat saves Sai from Jagtap's clutches and they rush with Samrat to the hospital. Now the breaking news is that Samrat will express his last wish to Sai and Virat. He reveals that they must take care of Pakhi in his absence, she isn't a bad person, the fate has played a bad game with her. He is breaking her promise. He even tells Virat that when they shall have kids, Virat must tell them about Samrat dada. 

On the other hand, while Pakhi is finally happy and the family members tease her with Samrat, Virat and Sai bring his dead body home. She is left in disbelief and holds Sai responsible for his death. She refuses Sai to come for the last rites and decides to seek revenge from Sai and Virat for her husband's death. 

Now the breaking is that despiting holding Sai responsible, Bhavani will choose to take care of Sai as she is pregnant and she shall soon give an heir to the family, while seeing all this Pakhi loses her cool and confronts Bhavani that what happened to the bond they had, does she have no sympathy towards her pain? 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 13:08

