Exclusive! Haresh Sharma roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Also read - Exclusive! Ajay Kumar Nain roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin

While some fan-favorite OTT shows will return for another exciting season. There are a lot of new shows with new stories in the lineup and Atrangi TV has one that will get you excited.

In the new year, Atrangii App and TV, headed by Vibhu Agarwal, will premiere five exciting shows. For 2023, the platform plans to produce a variety of shows that span genres and feature stellar star casts and unique storytelling. With slick production values and established actors playing lead roles, each show will be a finite series. These series will certainly keep the audience engaged and entertained.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, Haresh Sharma is roped in for the show. His character is not yet revealed but he is playing a pivotal role.

Haresh Sharma has earlier given her acting contributions in projects like Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Crackdown and Savdhaan India to name a few.

Earlier we had reported about Romanch Mehta, Aneri Vajani, Charu Asopa and Ajay Kumar Nain being roped in for the show.

Produced by Solflix Productions, ‘Baghin’ is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST. It is said that the heroine will be possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress)! In this supernatural vendetta story, the hunter will become hunted as the protagonist a BAGHIN commences on a journey of revenge on the people who were responsible for her killing. Actor Ansh Bagri will be essaying the male lead.

Casting has been done by casting director Janet Ellis under the company name Janet's Casting Hub, and the assistant casting directors are Sushil and Shikhar.

Also read - Exclusive! Aneri Vajani roped in for Atrangi TV’s new fantasy show ‘Baghin’!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.