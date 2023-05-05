Exclusive! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal if they are dating each other and give a hint of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love track to begin soon

MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending.

The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod talk about their dating rumors and reveal if Akshara and Abhimanyu would mend their differences.

What do you have to say about your dating rumours that the fans keep speculating?

There is nothing like that. At the moment, we all are concentrating on our work and these trophies we won at the Indian Telly Awards is the proof that we need to work more.

Will Akshara and Abhimanyu's love story begin again?

I am 100 percent confident that the problems between Abira will get over soon and situations will get better between them. The track we are currently shooting is very interesting and the upcoming episode is going to witness a lot of twists and turns.

Well, there is no doubt that the current track is very interesting and fans are waiting for AbhiRa to reunite.

