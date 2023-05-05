Exclusive! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal if they are dating each other and give a hint of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love track to begin soon

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are considered as one of the iconic on – screen couples of television and they have a massive fan following. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod talk about their dating rumors and reveal if Akshara and Abhimanyu would mend their differences.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 07:45
Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI :  In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending.

The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

The two are considered as the most iconic on screen pair of television and they have a crazy fan following.

Also Read -Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod talk about their dating rumors and reveal if Akshara and Abhimanyu would mend their differences.

What do you have to say about your dating rumours that the fans keep speculating?

There is nothing like that. At the moment, we all are concentrating on our work and these trophies we won at the Indian Telly Awards is the proof that we need to work more.

Will Akshara and Abhimanyu's love story begin again?

I am 100 percent confident that the problems between Abira will get over soon and situations will get better between them. The track we are currently shooting is very interesting and the upcoming episode is going to witness a lot of twists and turns.

Well, there is no doubt that the current track is very interesting and fans are waiting for AbhiRa to reunite. 

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read- Lovely! Meet Pranali Rathod aka Akshara’s best friend

 


 
 

 

 

 
 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Alpana Buch aka Baa of Anupamaa talks about her special bond with Rupali Ganguly, reveals about the hatred she faces when she is mean to her on the show
MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Shattering! Viaan finds the reality of his mother and suffers from past trauma
MUMBAI :  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Exclusive! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal if they are dating each other and give a hint of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love track to begin soon
MUMBAI :  In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Virat furious seeing Satya and Savi's bonding
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pandya Store: Woah! Prerna makes an impactful entry, bringing a major twist
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Destiny marks Prachi's auspicious entry into the house
MUMBAI :   Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan
Must Read! Aamir Khan’s Ghajini 2, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and more; sequels to be the saving grace for these actors?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alpana Buch
Exclusive! Alpana Buch aka Baa of Anupamaa talks about her special bond with Rupali Ganguly, reveals about the hatred she faces when she is mean to her on the show
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin says THIS about Harshad Arora and their offscreen bonding! Read for more!
Niti Taylor
OMG! Niti Taylor confirms that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is going OFF-AIR! Details Inside!
Pravisht Mishra
Exclusive! Pravisht Mishra of Banni Chow Home Delivery has THIS to say about his social media absence and his upcoming projects! Read for more!
Pratham Kunwar
OMG! Pratham Kunwar to exit Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
Pushpa Impossible
Twists and Turns in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible: Chirag and Prathana's disappearance leads to the questioning of Pushpa