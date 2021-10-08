EXCLUSIVE! Harshad Chopda CONFIRMED as Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another massive update from the telly world.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present. Well, it has been confirmed that the show will undergo a leap and Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will be leaving the show. The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav and Aarohi.

It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in the show and Namik Paul was considered to play Kairav now Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Harshad Chopda has been finalised for the show.

Currently, the show is leading to the end of Sirat and Kartik's story, with the new twists and turns on a daily basis, it is difficult to say what would lead to their end. The makers have been busy creating the most justified end to the extremely adored characters of the show.

