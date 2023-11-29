Exclusive! Here’s how Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan will be relevant in the contemporary times

Shrimad Ramayan’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to address universal themes that resonate with individuals across cultures and generations.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 17:11
Shrimad Shrimad

MUMBAI :  There are a lot of shows in the pipeline which are scheduled to entertain the audience with its unique and distinguished content.

Among the many is Shrimad Ramayan, which is produced by Sidharth Kumar Tewary, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre. TellyChakkar exclusively reported that the show will air from January 2024.

(Also Read: OMG! Fans demand for THESE actor Duo to be cast in Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan on Sony TV!

Shrimad Ramayan’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to address universal themes that resonate with individuals across cultures and generations. Srimad Ramayan is an ambitious television series that brings to life the timeless epic, the Ramayan, with a deep commitment to authenticity, cultural reverence and a contemporary sensibility

Reportedly there are popular actors who have come on board for the show in the likes of Basant Bhatt who will play the role of Lakshman in the show, Nikitin Dheer being roped in to play the role of Raavan, Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

Apparently, Shrimad Ramayan is touted to air on Sony TV.

Well today we go through the concept of the show and how it will be relevant in the contemporary era.

Shrimad Ramayan offers lessons in overcoming adversity and resilience. Secondly, it underscores the transformative power of compassion and sacrifice. It emphasizes the importance of harmonious relationships and the sanctity of family and demonstrates alinging personal goals with social responsibility.

These are the core pointers which will align the epic saga with the contemporary storyline.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Nazar actor Vishnu Sharma joins the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan

How excited are you to watch Shrimad Ramayan? Let us know in the comment section below!

shrimad ramayan Sidharth Kumar Tewary TellyChakkar Basant Bhatt Nikitin Dheer Shilpa Saklani Aarav Chowdharry Nirbhay Wadhwa Sony TV Vishnu Sharma Mahabharat Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Jhansi Ki Rani Gangaajal Shikari
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 17:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals, “Ranveer Singh backed out of Kabir Singh because it was too dark for him”, says why he was warned about casting Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI :Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his Hindi film directorial debut with Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh which...
Exclusive! Here’s how Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan will be relevant in the contemporary times
MUMBAI :  There are a lot of shows in the pipeline which are scheduled to entertain the audience with its unique and...
Surprising! Rohit Bose points out how his acting gestures have not gone a single change even after 30 years from Swabhimaan to Saubhagyavati Bhava 2
MUMBAI :  Rohit Roy is a huge and respected name in the entertainment business and he has been around for almost three...
Vanshaj: OMG! DJ decides to move ahead with his plan and lands in danger
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa shocked after knowing the truth about the scam
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Must Read! Salman Khan reveals why Antim and Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan flopped, “ audiences ka paisa…”
MUMBAI :  Salman Khan is the undisputed star of the Hindi film industry. He is currently basking in the glory of his...
Recent Stories
Sandeep
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals, “Ranveer Singh backed out of Kabir Singh because it was too dark for him”, says why he was warned about casting Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankur
Exclusive! There is so much to perform and there is a justification for every action that takes place: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss 17: What! Vicky Jain says his marriage to Ankita Lokhande is an investment, Isha Malviya reveals shocking details
Kruttika
Exclusive! Kruttika Desai is extremely humble and watching her perform is breath-taking: Shabaaz Abhullah Badi
Neha
Wow! Tv actress Neha Bagga looks stunning in a golden lehenga and matching sneakers at her sangeet ceremony
Aishwarya Sharma
COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind
Roshan Kapoor
Exclusive! Rohit Chandel’s life story is inspiring how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show: Pandya Store actor Roshan Kapoor