Exclusive! Here’s how Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan will be relevant in the contemporary times

MUMBAI : There are a lot of shows in the pipeline which are scheduled to entertain the audience with its unique and distinguished content.

Among the many is Shrimad Ramayan, which is produced by Sidharth Kumar Tewary, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre. TellyChakkar exclusively reported that the show will air from January 2024.

Shrimad Ramayan’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to address universal themes that resonate with individuals across cultures and generations. Srimad Ramayan is an ambitious television series that brings to life the timeless epic, the Ramayan, with a deep commitment to authenticity, cultural reverence and a contemporary sensibility

Reportedly there are popular actors who have come on board for the show in the likes of Basant Bhatt who will play the role of Lakshman in the show, Nikitin Dheer being roped in to play the role of Raavan, Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

Apparently, Shrimad Ramayan is touted to air on Sony TV.

Well today we go through the concept of the show and how it will be relevant in the contemporary era.

Shrimad Ramayan offers lessons in overcoming adversity and resilience. Secondly, it underscores the transformative power of compassion and sacrifice. It emphasizes the importance of harmonious relationships and the sanctity of family and demonstrates alinging personal goals with social responsibility.

These are the core pointers which will align the epic saga with the contemporary storyline.

