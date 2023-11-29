Exclusive! Nazar actor Vishnu Sharma joins the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan

MUMBAI: While early morning our scribes were busy fishing for the latest news updates, we landed our hands on an exclusive piece of information which is sure to bring a smile on the avid fans of the epic tale of Ramayana.

There are a lot of shows in the pipeline which are scheduled to entertain the audience with its unique and distinguished content.

Among the many is Shrimad Ramayan, which is produced by Sidharth Kumar Tewary, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre. TellyChakkar exclusively reported that the show will air from January 2024.

Reportedly there are popular actors who have come on board for the show in the likes of Basant Bhatt who will play the role of Lakshman in the show, Nikitin Dheer being roped in to play the role of Raavan, Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

Apparently, Shrimad Ramayan is touted to air on Sony TV.

Now, according to an exclusive update coming to our news desk, actor Vishnu Sharma has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Vishnu will play the part of Vishwamitra.

Vishnu, in the past, has been a part of Mahabharat, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Jhansi Ki Rani, Nazar and some popular Bollywood films in the likes of Gangaajal and Shikari.

