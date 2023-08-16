Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary's show Srimad Ramayan to be launched in January 2024 on Sony TV

Sidharth Kumar Tiwari who is known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre is all set to be back with Shrimad Ramayan.
Siddharth Kumar Tewary

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to be launched in the upcoming months.

Sony TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers since many years.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Also read: Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary coming up with a new family political drama titled ‘Vansaj’ for Sony SAB?

Sony TV will be launching the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan soon.

Tellychakkar has an exclusive update that the series will air from January 2024 onwards.

The first look of the same is out and we can't hold back our excitement.

The show is produced by Sidharth Kumar Tiwari, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre.

How excited are you for it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE Siddharth Kumar Tewary opens up on his vision behind producing mythological shows for today's generation: The stories about our culture and roots need to be told in a way that it's relevant to the audiences in today's time

shrimad ramayan Siddharth Kumar Tewary song tv Ramayan mythological series Instagram TellyChakkar
