Exclusive! Here’s the uniqueness of Star Plus’s Teri Meri Doriyaann according to Vijayendra Kumeria, deets inside

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world.

The actor has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and has managed to establish a name for himself in the showbiz world.

The actor is known for his work in various TV serials like Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Udaan and Shastri Sisters.

He was last seen in Sony TV’s Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye where he was paired opposite Vidhi Pandya.

The actor played the role of Armaan Oberoi, a producer in the show. His performance was really applauded as he justified the character really well.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Vijayendra where he revealed about his first impression of Himanshi Parashar and much more.

What was your first impression about Himanshi?

My first impression was that she’s a good actor, she knew her lines, and she knew what to do. We performed without wasting any time. I noticed this first.

Tell us something about the show as the plot is not about one couple but 3 and what is your role in it?

Angad Singh Brar, he’s larger than life, stinking rich, and on top of everything he’s business-minded. His thought process is opposite from Himanshi’s character. So there are surely going to be a lot of fireworks.

What vibe do you get regarding the show? Is it challenging, fun or what?

I feel it’s very interesting and the viewers will love it. The writing is very good. The way it is shot is very good. Even the actors are really good. So yes, the vibe is good. Everything is on god and the audience because every show has it’s own destiny.

What’s something that the fans will get to see?

The look and feel will of course be different. I mean, the Punjabi character has so much of Punjab essence that I myself feel different about it. Sometimes I don’t recognize myself. The show also has freshness with well-defined characters. There’s not a single character that is similar to another. That is one good thing. It has love stories, confusion, and nok-jhok. So it’s a complete package of an entertaining show.

Are you excited for the show?

