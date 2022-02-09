Exclusive! Here's the final list of all the Celebrity Jodis participating in Star Plus' 'The Smart Jodi'! Read Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you Exclusive News.

As we previously reported, Star Plus is all set to bring a Brand new reality show to amp things up.

Well, the channel is all set to introduce an offbeat concept for a reality-based show that not only incorporates all of the different types of reality shows that viewers can see on the channel, but also includes a hint of StarPlus' most popular shows. The show will feature ten celebrity couples who will come together to discuss the dynamics of their relationship. They'll recite their vows and take part in a variety of fun tasks, tests, and games together. We've admired them on screen, and now it's time to get to know them in person.

The Show is based on relationship compatibility and what makes the best 'Jodi'. The show is going to be hosted by Manish Paul.

Previously, Tellychakkar Exclusively reported the names of the Celebrities Jodi's that are confirmed to be on the show. But we decided to compile the list of all the 'Jodi's that are going to be participating in the show. Take a look:

1. Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt.

2. Monalisa Biswas- Vikrant Singh Rajput.

3. Rahul Mahajan - Nataliya

4. Bhagyashree - Himalaya Dasaani

5. Arjun Bijlani- Neha Bijlani

6. Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain

7. Gaurav Taneja - Ritu Taneja

8. K. Srikkanth - Vidya Srikkanth

9. Ankit Tiwari- Pallavi Shukla

The show is all set to entertain the audiences with teh dynamics of these celebrity couples. Smart Jodi is an adaptation of the Kannada show, Ishmart Jodi. Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment section.

