EXCLUSIVE! Youtubers and Pilots Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Taneja to be a part of the upcoming Star Plus show 'The Smart Jodi'?

StarPlus is all set to bring in a unique concept for a reality-based show that blends in all the kinds of reality shows that viewers see on the channel while also adding a hint of StarPlus' most popular tv shows. Well, viewers will see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. Their vows will be relived and they will participate in fun tasks, tests, and games as a couple. Now that we've loved them on-screen, it's time to get to know them in reality too.

Now, TellyChakkar EXCLUSIVELY reports that Youtubers Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast and wife Ritu Rathee Taneja will be taking part in the show.

Both Ritu and Gaurav are pilots by profession and got a lot of popularity for vlogging about their lives on youtube. The Youtube channel 'Flying beast' has more than 7 million subscribers. They have conquered the digital space and fans are eagerly waiting to see them on National TV.

It'll be interesting to see the different dynamics of the show, We had earlier reported that Manish Paul will be hosting the show and it would be fun to see him as he adds a lot of entertainment factors to the show.

The show is all set to launch on 6th February onwards on Star Plus and will be telecasted around 8 : 00 pm every Sunday.

