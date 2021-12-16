EXCLUSIVE! Here's why Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Preesha didn't want to change her THIS look from Yeh Hai Chahatein post leap

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most popular shows on the small screens.

The show has managed to garner a lot of praise from the fans ever since the beginning.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off of Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which starred Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead roles.

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi play the lead roles of Preesha and Rudra in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Both have become a household name in no time.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Every character in the show is written extremely well.

From Sargun to Abrar, each character has its own set of fan following.

Sargun's South Indian looks are to die for in the show. The major highlight of her look is the beautiful nose-pin which she wears.

Well, Sargun looks stunning in that and recently, the actress shared an interesting story behind it.

Sargun had revealed that initially, she never wore a nose pin in the show and in fact, they used a bindi for the same.

However, eventually, Sargun adopted the look and got her nose pierced.

But recently, when the show went through a leap, the makers didn't want Sargun to sport the nose pin.

However, she asked the makers to let her wear the nose pin as she permanently got her nose pierced just for Preesha's character and now it is a part of her real life look.

Well, Sargun looks simply stunning in her nose pin look.

