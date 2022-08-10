Exclusive! Het Makwana roped in for Dangal Tv’s new show titled “Jyoti”

Dangal Tv is coming up with a new show titled “Jyoti As per sources child actor Het Makwana has been roped in for the upcoming show.
Het Makwana

These days many shows are being launched with new concepts and new storylines.

Dangal TV is known for bringing new shows on television with unique stories.

Yet again, it is coming up with a new show titled “Jyoti”, which will be produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. 

As per sources child actor Het Makwana has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

He has been part of many commercial ads and finally he has bagged a role in a Hindi television serial.

The promo of the show is out and soon the show will go on air on Dangal Tv and the audience are waiting for the show to begin.

Well, the show will begin in a few weeks from now and we promise to keep you updated on the same.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 10:40

