Exclusive! Het Makwana roped in for Dangal Tv’s new show titled “Jyoti”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

These days many shows are being launched with new concepts and new storylines.

Dangal TV is known for bringing new shows on television with unique stories.

Yet again, it is coming up with a new show titled “Jyoti”, which will be produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

As per sources child actor Het Makwana has been roped in for the show.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Television actor Narasimhaa Yogi talks about his struggle as an actor, reveals whether his family supported his decision)

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

He has been part of many commercial ads and finally he has bagged a role in a Hindi television serial.

The promo of the show is out and soon the show will go on air on Dangal Tv and the audience are waiting for the show to begin.

Well, the show will begin in a few weeks from now and we promise to keep you updated on the same.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Arjit Taneja to quit Dangal TV's show Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer?