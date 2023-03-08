EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END

MUMBAI: After the two successful seasons, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar collaborated for the third time of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

The duo returned once again as Ram and Priya and fans showered the same love and support to the on-screen jodi.

Ram and Priya's character became household names and the viewers have also appreciated their mature performances.

Well, we all know that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 was always going to be a finite series.

The show is all set to wrap up in a few day's time.

And now, we have got an exclusive update about how the season 3 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai will end.

As per our sources, Ram and Priya will definitely have a happy ending in the show.

The reports further state that Priya will be shown pregnant in the climax and she will give birth to her and Ram's second child.

Well, the viewers have always seen how Ram and Priya have faced several obstacles in their love story but they have always ended up together.

As Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is soon going to wrap up, the viewers will be delighted to see how our favourite jodi Ram and Priya's family will be completed.

The show will end with a blockbuster finale on August 11. The makers have planned a special sequence for the finale episode.

