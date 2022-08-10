Exclusive! This is how Nikhil Patel proposed Daljeet Kaur

MUMBAI:Daljeet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.

She recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. While speaking to an entertainment portal she said, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ The romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Aanika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”

While we know about this, we still don’t know how Nikhil Patel proposed Daljeet and we’re sure it’s a romantic story.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Daljeet where she revealed about how Nikhil proposed to her.

Nikhil proposed to her when they were in Nepal. When asked about the proposal, Daljeet said, “It was a very ‘tourist-ty’ zone there and a lot of people are walking around with a camera. In the end I came to know that all those tourists were hired because all those cameras were only capturing me from every angle...there were so many flowers. It was really romantic. The camera persons, their assistants and their assistants were all clapping for me. It was very magical.”

On asking if she replied with a yes immediately, she said, “Of course I’ll say yes. It was such a thoughtful and lovely way (of proposing). The best part is, the proposal is happening and our kids are right in front of us. Nothing can be better than that so it was a perfect proposal.”

Tell us what do you think about this sweet and romantic proposal story?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.