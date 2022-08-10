Exclusive! This is how Nikhil Patel proposed Daljeet Kaur

Daljeet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 20:46
Exclusive! This is how Nikhil Patel proposed Daljeet Kaur

MUMBAI:Daljeet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.

Also read -From being a Girl Dad, and Fitness Freak to a Global Businessman and more, Here’s all you need to know about Daljeet Kaur’s Fiance Nikhil Patel!

She recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. While speaking to an entertainment portal she said, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ The romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Aanika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”

While we know about this, we still don’t know how Nikhil Patel proposed Daljeet and we’re sure it’s a romantic story.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Daljeet where she revealed about how Nikhil proposed to her.

Nikhil proposed to her when they were in Nepal. When asked about the proposal, Daljeet said, “It was a very ‘tourist-ty’ zone there and a lot of people are walking around with a camera. In the end I came to know that all those tourists were hired because all those cameras were only capturing me from every angle...there were so many flowers. It was really romantic. The camera persons, their assistants and their assistants were all clapping for me. It was very magical.”

On asking if she replied with a yes immediately, she said, “Of course I’ll say yes. It was such a thoughtful and lovely way (of proposing). The best part is, the proposal is happening and our kids are right in front of us. Nothing can be better than that so it was a perfect proposal.”

Also read - If the role revolves around a mother, I'll gladly do it, but don't stereotype me just because I am a mother in real life: Dalljiet Kaur

Tell us what do you think about this sweet and romantic proposal story?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

 

 

Daljeet Kaur Nikhil Patel Jaydon Bhanot Shalin Bhanot Daljeet Kaur Wedding Shalin Daljeet Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Watu Bigg Boss 13 Sasural Genda Phool
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 20:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out
MUMBAI:Daljeet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in...
Exclusive! Prapti Shukla and Ganesh Chavan roped in for Amazon mini TV’s web series Crime Aaj Kal
MUMBAI:From TV actors to Bollywood stars, OTT is now being explored by everyone. Many interesting short web series are...
Exclusive! This is how Nikhil Patel proposed Daljeet Kaur
MUMBAI:Daljeet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in...
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reacts to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia turning down Lockk Up 2, and reveals if she would participate in the upcoming season! Details Inside
MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Actor Gagan Anand all set to enter Sandiip Sikcand’s Lag Jaa Gale on Zee TV!
MUMBAI:Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films will showcase the story of an unlikely...
Recent Stories
Check out some of the unseen BTS of the movie Karan Arjun
Check out some of the unseen BTS glimpses from the movie Karan Arjun

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out
Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals how his journey would have been without Archana Gautam and why he never rebbled against MC Stan’
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals how his journey would have been without Archana Gautam and why he never rebbled against MC Stan’s sexist remarks in the house, check out
Archana Gautam breaks her silence on doing Lock Upp Season 2
Archana Gautam breaks her silence on doing Lock Upp Season 2
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's motivational words on life and success will have you feeling inspired
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's motivational words on life and success will have you feeling inspired