EXCLUSIVE! How the contrast translates into a situational humour will be a treat to watch: Sachin Parikh on experience shooting for Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Sachin Parikh has been a part of some very unique concepts such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Dil Se Dil Tak, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha among others. He is currently shooting for Pushpa Impossible which will soon launch on Sab TV.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sachin opened up about his experience shooting for the show.

Take a look:

How has your experience been shooting for Pushpa Impossible?

So basically, it has been a long wait for me to work with Hats Off Productions. Whatever shows they have done in the past have always been very out of the box and this is also a very unique project from their kitty. It is a slice of life drama which is beautifully driven. It can be said that it is a never seen before grandeur on television.

How is it like to shoot with your co-actors, particularly Karuna Pandey?

It has been fabulous! All the actors are a delight to work with and so is Karuna. They are very good performers. Karuna has a very positive vibe and she is full of energy so whatever we have shot so far has been fantastic.

How do you think the show will garner response?

That is upto the audience but I feel that so far whatever content the audience has received has been unique and strong content along with the performance by the ensemble cast. So I am sure the audience will have quite a good response to Pushpa Impossible as well as the content is crisp and unique.

Please tell us something about your character?

Well, I am a very positive character. He is a CEO and his name is Manish Parekh and he has some connection with Pushpa which I cannot reveal at this point in time. But he has a very strong connection with Pushpa and her family. So how Manish’s family gets connected with Pushpa’s family and there is a conflict of cultures will give a variation in the look, feel and the performance, the contrast of characters and how it translates into a situational humour will be a treat to watch!

Well said Sachin!