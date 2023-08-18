EXCLUSIVE! Hum Rahein Na Rahein fame Prerna Wanvari reveals who is her inspiration behind playing negative roles, shares her views on screen time and much more

MUMBAI: The stunning diva Prerna Wanvari who has been a part of the entertainment world for several years is currently seen in Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Prerna is essaying the character of Swatilekha in the show and she is being loved for her stellar performance.

Interestingly, Prerna is sharing screen space with her real life mother Gayatri Gauri in the show and it is simply a treat to watch them together.

We all know that Prerna is playing a negative character in the show and it is quite impactful.

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, Prerna spoke about doing negative characters, screen space and much more.

How important is screen time for you?

Screen time for me is not so important. My presence should be impactful, the viewers should connect it, it should have a great message and some amazing dialogues, a meaningful story. This is all it matters to me.

How do you prepare yourself for negative roles?

I watch a lot of content online. There is an actress named Laura Linney from Ozark which is on Netflix. She is a brilliant actress. This actress is a very big inspiration for negative roles for me. Besides that, I literally live the character as much as possible.

What is a disadvantage of being an actress?

The bad part of being an actress is the break that we get in between the projects. You are free for a bit after wrapping up one schedule. Then to come back and sink your teeth in again for the character is very challenging. It takes time to get into the character. That is the rough part. You need to switch off from your role and sometimes you miss yourself.

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum stars Jay Bhanushali and Tinaa Dutta in the lead roles.

