EXCLUSIVE! Humari Wali Good News actress Shweta Gautam JOINS the cast of Shemaroo's next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Channa Mereya actor Ashish Kaul roped in for Shemaroo’s First Show

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of great content is being produced on TV and the web these days.

Shemaroo channel is one such platform that has managed to impress the viewers with its variety of content over the years.

The popular entertainment channel is all set to launch its first show.

We had exclusively updated about Ashish Kaul being a part of the show and now the breaking news is that Humari Wali Good News actress Shweta Gautam joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are still under the wraps.

Shweta has been a crucial part of the television industry, she has done numerous shows and given some stellar performances.

Also read: Pandya Store: OMG! Dhara knows Krish stole the money, Suman wants to scout through everyone’s rooms

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

