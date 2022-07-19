EXCLUSIVE! Humari Wali Good News actress Shweta Gautam JOINS the cast of Shemaroo's next

Shemaroo channel is one such platform that has managed to impress the viewers with its variety of content over the years. The popular entertainment channel is all set to launch its first show.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 11:31
Shweta Gautam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Channa Mereya actor Ashish Kaul roped in for Shemaroo’s First Show

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that a lot of great content is being produced on TV and the web these days.

Shemaroo channel is one such platform that has managed to impress the viewers with its variety of content over the years.

The popular entertainment channel is all set to launch its first show.

We had exclusively updated about Ashish Kaul being a part of the show and now the breaking news is that Humari Wali Good News actress Shweta Gautam joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are still under the wraps. 

Shweta has been a crucial part of the television industry, she has done numerous shows and given some stellar performances. 

Also read: Pandya Store: OMG! Dhara knows Krish stole the money, Suman wants to scout through everyone’s rooms

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 
 

Shweta Gautam Ashish Kaul Shemaroo Shemaroo me web series Television daily soap TellyChakkar new show TV show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 11:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Naagin 6: OMG! Pratha gets kidnapped, will Rishabh be able to save her?
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Harpal Singh Sokhi opens up about his new show Channa Mereya
MUMBAI : Harpal Singh Sokhi, who is currently seen in the show Channa Mereya (produced by Beyond Dreams) says that he...
Amazing! Savdhan India fame Aman Sandhu recover Rs. 2.4 lakh from the fraudsters, Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Television actor Aman Sandhu, who has worked in shows like Savdhan India and Crime Patrol, had recently been...
Babita loses her jhumka, and Jethalal accidentally breaks it! How will she react?
MUMBAI : In a hilarious episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airing tonight, Jethalal will find himself in a spot...
Sobhita Dhulipala's reveals MAJOR updates about her upcoming projects; read ON!
MUMBAI : Sobhita Dhulipala has always played different and interesting characters on the screen. The actress who is...
Koffee with Karan Season 7: OMG! Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu plan to bash Karan Johar on his show
MUMBAI : Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Recent Stories
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala's reveals MAJOR updates about her upcoming projects; read ON!
Latest Video