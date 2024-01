Exclusive! Hungama 2 child actor Hardika Sharma roped in for Shemaroo Channel’s Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Shemaroo has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

Its latest is a show called Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal that launched a few months back.

It stars Akshita Mudgal as Tulsi, Het Makwana as Laddoo Gopal, and Dayashankar Pandey as Pundit Radheshyam in the lead roles.

The show is produced by C.L Saini under the banner of C.L.S Entertainment.

Renowned writer of the TV industry, C.L Saini is known for his work in shows like Sinhasan Battisi, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

The show will not be purely mythological, but rather tell a story of today's time, focusing on the themes taken from mythology. It will be based in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The show is doing exceptionally well and has made a place in the audience's heart.

As per sources, Hungama 2 child actor Hardika Sharma has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Hardika is a known child artist in the entertainment business and she is best known for her roles in projects like Hungama 2, A Thursday, Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' The Freelancer, Asur 2 etc.

It will be interesting to see with the entry of Hardika what twists and turns would come in the show.

