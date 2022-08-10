Exclusive! “I always say this thing that being an actor is just a part of my life and that's my profession”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about fatherhood, choosing projects, his love for travel and more

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in telly town.

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, Sasural Simar Ka, among others. But he gained a lot of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

ALSO READ:Must Read! Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals one quality of Surbhi Chandna that he likes the most | Deets Inside

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his travel diaries, his fame, future projects and more.

What kind of an impact has becoming a father had on you, have you felt any shift?

I'm a totally different person now. I believe and I said this before also, that parenthood is a very unique thing. And every day is a new day. You learn something new about your kid, and they do something different. And as I said, every day is a new day, new experiences, and you see your child every day doing new things, and there's no school which can teach you that. Just spending time with your kid, I think that's the best school. And I am learning a lot as a father, and parenthood is a beautiful thing. Once my show was over, I got a lot of time to spend with my son and I think this is the best time to be with him because he's growing up so fast. It takes away all my stress. And, yes, I've become more patient as a person, it makes me a little more calm in life and it makes me more patient in life. So I'm happy, I'm in a happy zone.

Does being calm or patient help or affect your decisions in choosing your projects?

Not really. I always say this one thing that being an actor is just a part of my life and that's my profession and yes, I take a lot of advice, I discuss a lot of things with my wife and I take on a new project and everything. But yes, somehow it didn't impact anything regarding my choice of projects or something after becoming father and all. As I said, I always look to do something different character wise, show wise and I try to give my best. I always try to give my 100% to the characters and I do bring something different on the table. I have been lucky enough that I got to work with the biggest producers and the directors and the creators in the industry and I got to play different characters. I played a cricketer in one of my shows and I played a standard comedian in other shows which are very different. You generally don't see male actors doing these kinds of characters. So, I have been lucky enough.

You and your wife share a deep love for travel, how has your traveling changed over the years, is it more spontaneous or well planned?

You know, we always plan things. Well, I mean, as you said, I was shooting a lot and I'm away from the family for a long time. I shoot for like 12 hours in a day, shooting for 25 days in a month and all, but I make sure that there will be time for the family as well. And we plan things well in advance. And we used to travel every month before we had our son. He's just eight months old. We're just waiting for him to become one year old so that we can travel again extensively. But yes, everything is well planned. We plan things and I make sure that every month I take a few days off from work and spend time with my family.

He was last seen in the Colors show, Sherdil Shergill playing the role of Rajkumar Yadav.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Aww! Check out these cutest moments of Dheeraj Dhoopar with his son