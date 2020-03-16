Must Read! Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals one quality of Surbhi Chandna that he likes the most | Deets Inside



MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the entertainment world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar on his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: I feel dancing is a very important aspect for every actor and after the completion of my journey in the show, I'll be able a better dancer and a performer

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.

He gained a lot of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

In the show, he was paired opposite Shraddha Arya, and their on-screen chemistry was much loved by the fans. Their onscreen pair was tagged #DheeShra and #PreeRan.

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, Sasural Simar Ka, among others.

Well, after these shows, Dheeraj will be seen in two shows of Colors TV - Sherdil Shergill and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Also read: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

Recently, RJ Siddharth Kannan, in one of the interviews, quizzed Dheeraj about what quality of Surbhi he likes the most as he got paired opposite her in his upcoming show – Sherdil Shergil. He revealed, “Surbhi is my friend, she is my partner in crime, we did Naagin 5 before this, and we received a huge fan following along with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for best actor and actress category. Fans demanded a music video but now we are giving them a show together.”

He added, “But talking about her qualities, she is very spontaneous. She is darling, the way she loves me, she pampers me, and she knows my mood as well. We have lunch dates together and I really feel good when your friend is your co-star, things become so smooth.”

Well, how excited are you to see them together in their upcoming show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com