EXCLUSIVE! 'I always wanted a red car' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sneha Bhawsar on buying her car and style statement

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. In an exclusive conversation with Sneha Bhawsar, we asked her about her new car, style quotient and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

Was this your dream car?

It was not a dream car, but it was a dream to buy a car all by myself. One thing I wanted was a red colour car so I had to buy one in red for sure.

What went behind buying a new car, how did you decide on this major step?

There were many reasons behind buying a car, Rains being one of them as Mumbai is prone to it. There are situations where I cannot book cabs, with having my own car I found it easier to commute everywhere. So yes, that's how I decided to buy my car and began saving for it. I had set my target on it.

Talking about your style files:

What is your style quotient, what do you prefer wearing normally?

It is usually the situation based, while I am travelling to sets I would choose to wear normal joggers or cords. If I am hanging out then you would find me in dresses or shorts. When I am out professionally then I would choose more classy and minimalistic attires. I love bags and you would find me with different bags with all my attires. I really love accessorising with earrings, majorly with traditional attires.

