Exclusive! “I am going to bring out all the hidden sides of Rubina Dilaik which the audience hasn't seen,” says Sanam Johar as he talks about his journey on Jhalak, partner Rubina and more

MUMBAI: Sanam Johar is one of the most renowned and celebrated choreographers on television.

The dancer started his journey with the reality show Dance India Dance's Season 3 where he was one of the finalists of the show and was declared as the third runner-up.

He then participated in the reality show Dare 2 Dance where he was declared as the winner of the show. Post that, he took part as a choreographer in many dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9, DID Lil Masters, and DID Super Moms.

ALSO READ - MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning after a gap of five years with a new season and Sanam Johar is participating in the show along with his dance partner Rubina Dilaik.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sanam Johar and asked him if it was difficult to handle Rubina as she is very dominating at times and what things he has planned for her to get a breakthrough performance:

You are coming back on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after five years, how does it feel?

The feeling of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa returning after 5 years is great and I cannot express the excitement I have. I had said no to many shows that came my way as I wanted to be part of Jhalak as it was my first show as a choreographer post my first reality show Dance India Dance. I have so many memories attached to this show and am excited to re–live those memories again.

Was it difficult to handle Rubina Dilaik, as she is known for her dominating nature and called the 'Boss Lady'?

Jhalak is a show of partners where you need to have a good partnership. One needs to be calm and open to hearing what your partner also has to say and one must always motivate them. The bond has to get stronger and it is important that it gets stronger personally. Until we don’t connect personally, how would we give a good performance and get good compliments from the judges!

To be honest, Rubina has been very sweet and cooperative; she will be there on time and give me that 4 – 5 hours of time and would keep rehearsing. I have to tell her to take a break. She is always giving her hundred per cent. She is a great performer who has such grace and since she is very headstrong and opinionated, she is determined to become a good dancer.

What are the things you have planned for Rubina so that she can give a breakthrough performance?

See, everyone knows Rubina as 'Boss Lady' but there is so much more to her. She is a very emotional person so I will be bringing out that side of her on stage. She comes across to be a very strong person but she is also very vulnerable; so I would be getting out all those hidden sides of Rubina that the fans haven’t seen. So, from her emotions to romance, and her Bossy nature, all the sides will be shown in the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Sanam is a very good choreographer and he would get out the best side of Rubina in her performance.

ALSO READ -Exclusive! I am starting my acting journey from scratch with the best person in my life, Abigail Jain: Sanam Johar