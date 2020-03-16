Exclusive! I am not comfortable doing intimate scenes: Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences are loving their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love and support on her.

Erica has started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won a lot of tittle’s too, post that she did many south movies as an actress and has huge successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what kind of roles she would like to do and the role that she feels is tough to do.

Have you ever been crushed between your fan clubs of Sonakshi and Prerna?

I have never landed in such a conversation as both are different shows and even the way I portrayed the characters is different. I would never compare them.

In the future, what kind of roles would you like to explore on television, OTT, or Bollywood?

I wouldn’t be able to forcibly do intimate scenes just to sell the product. I don’t like bed scenes, and that’s purely my decision. No one has stopped from doing it. My parents have given me all the freedom and have never stopped me from doing anything.

Which is one role that you want to do in the future that you feel would be very challenging?

It’s difficult to play mythological roles as their language is different and you need to perform them with grace and dignity. Imagine being with the heavy costume for hours. It is not easy to shoot like that. When you play an action hero, at least there is training, but for mytho, one has to put in so much effort.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is one of the most loved actresses and it will be interesting to see her in a historical role.

