Exclusive! I am not that fashion conscious, but that does not mean that I do not have a sense of style: Nitin Bhatia aka Bannu of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Nitin Bhatia shared his fashion regime mantra and more.

Are you passionate about fashion?

Well, I am not that fashion conscious, but that does not mean that I do not have a sense of style. I believe that if you work out well and diet, you will automatically look fashionable.

Tell us about the fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

I have a lot of hoodies in different colours like red and pink. I like pairing them with normal denims. I also love jackets.

Any brands you prefer?

When it comes to fashion it is not about what you wear and which brand you wear. It is about what makes me feel comfortable and good, so personally, I do not prefer any brand. I always opt for comfort.

Talking about the show, Tejasswi Prakash as Pratha is all set to use her powers as sarvashresth shesh naagin against her sister and hubby, Mehek and Rishabh (Meheck and Simba) respectively, so that she can take revenge for losing her kid.

On the professional front, Nitin was last seen in Naagin 6. He will soon feature in Atrangii Tv’s show Nishabd - Sankoch.

Good luck, Nitin!

