Exclusive! I am open to doing OTT and TV shows but I am not going to repeat my characters: Tassnim Nerurkar

MUMBAI: Tassnim Nerurkar (Sheikh) was an integral part of Star Plus’ show Anupamaa.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade and has delivered some commendable performances in her journey on television. She has played an array of roles ranging from positive, negative to grey shaded roles. (Also Read: MUST READ! 8 actors MISSING from Anupamaa's storyline, fans dearly miss them)

While she has always taken up characters which give her scope to explore her deft of talent, we got candid with Tassnim to know more about her interests in characters that she would like to explore as an artist.

When asked about her association with Anupamaa and her interest in the OTT space, Tassnim said, “I have had a fantastic experience shooting for Anupamaa. The show has taken a leap and I am sure it will do great! As for my interest in the kind of characters I would like to see myself doing, I would like to do something in the OTT space. The roles are quite realistic and not typical made up looks. I want to move into a space where there is more display of natural skills and less drama.”

TellyChakkar asked Tassnim if she is willing to engage into bolder concepts.

The actress shared, “If I am not doing anything, it means I am rejecting projects which do not appeal to me. I have done positive roles, negative too and now I want to do something which excites me as an actor. I am entering into 2024 with a very open and clear mind. I am open to doing TV shows also but I am not going to repeat my characters. Even if it is a negative shade, it has to be different.” (Also Read: Anupamaa actor Tassnim Sheikh reacts on Wikipedia's identity goof up)

