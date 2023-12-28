Exclusive! I am open to doing OTT and TV shows but I am not going to repeat my characters: Tassnim Nerurkar

While she has always taken up characters which give her scope to explore her deft of talent, we got candid with Tassnim to know more about her interests in characters that she would like to explore as an artist.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 12:38
Tassnim Nerurkar

MUMBAI: Tassnim Nerurkar (Sheikh) was an integral part of Star Plus’ show Anupamaa.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade and has delivered some commendable performances in her journey on television. She has played an array of roles ranging from positive, negative to grey shaded roles. (Also Read: MUST READ! 8 actors MISSING from Anupamaa's storyline, fans dearly miss them)

While she has always taken up characters which give her scope to explore her deft of talent, we got candid with Tassnim to know more about her interests in characters that she would like to explore as an artist.

When asked about her association with Anupamaa and her interest in the OTT space, Tassnim said, “I have had a fantastic experience shooting for Anupamaa. The show has taken a leap and I am sure it will do great! As for my interest in the kind of characters I would like to see myself doing, I would like to do something in the OTT space. The roles are quite realistic and not typical made up looks. I want to move into a space where there is more display of natural skills and less drama.”

TellyChakkar asked Tassnim if she is willing to engage into bolder concepts.

The actress shared, “If I am not doing anything, it means I am rejecting projects which do not appeal to me. I have done positive roles, negative too and now I want to do something which excites me as an actor. I am entering into 2024 with a very open and clear mind. I am open to doing TV shows also but I am not going to repeat my characters. Even if it is a negative shade, it has to be different.” (Also Read: Anupamaa actor Tassnim Sheikh reacts on Wikipedia's identity goof up)

Stay tuned to this space for more information.

Tassnim Nerurkar Tassnim Sheikh Anupamaa Star Plus Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 12:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Top-secret! Atharva and Dakku on a mission
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! Pashminna gets blamed for bringing Atul’s singing to the authorities’ notice
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! I am open to doing OTT and TV shows but I am not going to repeat my characters: Tassnim Nerurkar
MUMBAI: Tassnim Nerurkar (Sheikh) was an integral part of Star Plus’ show Anupamaa.The actress has been a part of the...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Akash gets fired from his job
MUMBAI: Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles....
Finally! Orry revealed THIS reason behind addressing Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazrika as her husband after her clarification; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Recently, Salaar and Shruti Haasan's "husband," have made headlines for a variety of reasons. The stunning...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Reeva inches closer to winning over Ishaan’s love, Harini shocked as Kiran makes a comeback!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.The show stars Bhavika Sharma and...
Recent Stories
Orry
Finally! Orry revealed THIS reason behind addressing Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazrika as her husband after her clarification; Read on to know more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shrimad
Journey to the Birthplace:'Shrimad Ramayan' in Ayodhya
Shantanu
Exclusive! Gud Se Meetha Ishq fame Shantanu Monga roped in for Shemaroo's Ladoo Gopal
Ankita Lokhande
Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s mother speaks up about Vicky Jain slap controversy with her daughter in the Bigg Boss 17 house!
Bigg Boss 17
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes
Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store
Exclusive! Did you know: Not Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon was the first choice for Mera Balam Thanedaar!
Bigg Boss 17
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him