Exclusive! “I am planning for my Indian wedding that will take place in November and I would love to take part in Nach Baliye Season 10” - Sreejita De

Sreejita De is a well-known actress on television and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would take part in Nach Baliye Season 10 and what are her future plans.
Sreejita De

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

But she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and she was known for her fights with Tina Dutta in the show. 

The actress recently got married and she seems to be in a happy place. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would take part in Nach Baliye Season 10 and what are her future plans. 

How excited are you to start your married life? 

I just wish I can relive that moment as in a fraction of a second the ceremony was over and I am very happy and excited. 

What are your future plans now? 

Focusing on work and planning the Indian wedding that will take place in Bengali style in November in GOA and we decided on GOA as we love beaches. For nine months we were stuck in GOA during the lockdown and that was the time we got to know each other. That was the time we bonded way stronger and we have a deep connection with the place. 

If you both get the offer of Nach Baliye Season 10 would you take up the offer? 

I would definitely take up the offer though my husband doesn’t like dancing much but honestly, he is a decent dancer and I love dancing and that would be a very good show for us. 

Well, there is no doubt that Sreejita De post-Bigg Boss hasn’t been on the screen and the fans would love to see her on Nach Baliye.

