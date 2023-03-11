Exclusive! “I am so emotional in my personal life, that if I take a character too personally, or let it go to my head, maybe I won’t come out” Amrapali Gupta talks about her acting process and Shagun’s motives in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet!

The show is going through a dramatic change and has witnessed a lot of twists and turns that have kept the audience enthralled.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 07:00
Amrapali

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on! 

While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some dramatic twists and turns, the whole tale is going to turn on its head in the upcoming episodes as the show witnessed a 16-year leap after its glorious run for almost 2 years.

Amrapali Gupta plays the role of Shagun on the show and shines in these negative avatars, which is a stark contrast to her sweet demeanor in real life.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Ashi Singh talks about reuniting with Ranndeep Rai again, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years says, “Whenever it is possible we would of course like to work together if we have a good chance or good projects”!

TellyChakkar reached out to the actress for a fun chat to talk about her character, doing very emotional death scenes, and more.

Talking about her acting process, she opened up, “There is no acting process you know because when I get to know the character, it happens organically. I am a very switch-on and switch-off kind of actor, and not very intense, that I would go into the character and come out. The moment I wear my wig, I become Shagun, till the time I am in front of the camera, I am Shagun, and as soon as they cut, I am out of it. So my, process is very switched on and switched off, because I am so emotional in my personal life, that if I take a character too personally, or let it go to my head, maybe I won’t come out, so, I will not push myself to that limit, or carry forward, to go deep into the character.” 

She also opened up about Shagun’s motive for going after Sumeet,  “Shagun's motive, I think, toward Sumeet, is that when we were young, like before Sumeet existed and Meet was there, I and her husband Manmeet were in a relationship. He was supposed to get married to me, so now with Sumeet, it is revenge on me that I couldn’t take from Meet, and because of that, I'm taking it out on Sumeet. So this is my motive, that I want to destroy Meet’s children. I think negative characters don't have a motive, they just want to destroy things. They don’t think about what will happen, what is next, or what they want to just never forgive, they hold a grudge. I think that’s the same thing with Shagun. She doesn’t want to forgive things and she has forgotten what Meet has done. So that's why I think she's taking revenge on Sumeet. So it's not even about Sumeet and it's about her revenge that she wants from Meet. 

Amrapali is currently seen in the role of Shagun on Zee TV’s Meet starring Ashi Singh and Syed Raza Ahmed.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Meet 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Poonam scared that Shagun will reveal the truth

Amrapali Gupta Ashi Singh meet Un Dino Ki Baat hai Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Sony TV Meet Hooda Spoiler Alert Meet Spoilers Zee TV Syed Raza Ahmed Vikram Bahn TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rab Se Hai Dua: OMG! Haider files for divorce, Dua’s life in danger
MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee TV, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them”, Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh of Parineeti opens up on playing a negative role, and more!
MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique...
Exclusive! “I am so emotional in my personal life, that if I take a character too personally, or let it go to my head, maybe I won’t come out” Amrapali Gupta talks about her acting process and Shagun’s motives in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Really! Jasleen and Yashraj get emotional after seeing each other
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manveer wants Sahiba and Angad to divorce and get the latter married to Seerat
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Vandana breaks her mangalsutra and gives it to Vaibhav
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Sushmita
OMG! Sushmita Sen reveals how she suffered a heart attack after 6 months of all-clear check-up
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vishal Solanki
Exclusive! “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them”, Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh of Parineeti opens up on playing a negative role, and more!
Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami
EXCLUSIVE! Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami opens up on bagging the lead roles in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says, ''It's a dream come true for any actor to work with Rajan Shahi''
Abhimanyu
Exclusive! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda reveals his favourite AbhiRa moment in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, read to know
AbhiRa
Exclusive! Here's a message to all the AbhiRa fans from our very own Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod
Harshad
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal their experiences of working with different production houses
AbhiRa
Exclusive! AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have this to say to the upcoming generation on the show, read to know