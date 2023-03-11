Exclusive! “I am so emotional in my personal life, that if I take a character too personally, or let it go to my head, maybe I won’t come out” Amrapali Gupta talks about her acting process and Shagun’s motives in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on!

While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some dramatic twists and turns, the whole tale is going to turn on its head in the upcoming episodes as the show witnessed a 16-year leap after its glorious run for almost 2 years.

Amrapali Gupta plays the role of Shagun on the show and shines in these negative avatars, which is a stark contrast to her sweet demeanor in real life.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Ashi Singh talks about reuniting with Ranndeep Rai again, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years says, “Whenever it is possible we would of course like to work together if we have a good chance or good projects”!

TellyChakkar reached out to the actress for a fun chat to talk about her character, doing very emotional death scenes, and more.

Talking about her acting process, she opened up, “There is no acting process you know because when I get to know the character, it happens organically. I am a very switch-on and switch-off kind of actor, and not very intense, that I would go into the character and come out. The moment I wear my wig, I become Shagun, till the time I am in front of the camera, I am Shagun, and as soon as they cut, I am out of it. So my, process is very switched on and switched off, because I am so emotional in my personal life, that if I take a character too personally, or let it go to my head, maybe I won’t come out, so, I will not push myself to that limit, or carry forward, to go deep into the character.”

She also opened up about Shagun’s motive for going after Sumeet, “Shagun's motive, I think, toward Sumeet, is that when we were young, like before Sumeet existed and Meet was there, I and her husband Manmeet were in a relationship. He was supposed to get married to me, so now with Sumeet, it is revenge on me that I couldn’t take from Meet, and because of that, I'm taking it out on Sumeet. So this is my motive, that I want to destroy Meet’s children. I think negative characters don't have a motive, they just want to destroy things. They don’t think about what will happen, what is next, or what they want to just never forgive, they hold a grudge. I think that’s the same thing with Shagun. She doesn’t want to forgive things and she has forgotten what Meet has done. So that's why I think she's taking revenge on Sumeet. So it's not even about Sumeet and it's about her revenge that she wants from Meet.

Amrapali is currently seen in the role of Shagun on Zee TV’s Meet starring Ashi Singh and Syed Raza Ahmed.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Meet 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Poonam scared that Shagun will reveal the truth