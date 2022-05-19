Exclusive! I am super excited but nervous about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi as it is my debut reality show: Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed the viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seem as the female lead role in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated on what she is doing.

( ALSO READ :PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE: After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi will be seen in a similar culturally oriented character in Balika Vadhu 2 )

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivangi Joshi and asked her about her birthday and her views on her upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

You are celebrating your birthday with a few kids from an NGO. They have made such creative cards for you. What do you have to say about it?

I feel very special about celebrating my birthday with these kids and receiving such beautiful and creative cards from them. I have learned so much from them and told them to teach me how to be so creative. One of them wrote to never give up and to always keep smiling. My motto is also the same.

Any learning from your last birthday until today?

I have learned that life is very precious, and one needs to be happy and never give up.

Are you afraid about anything in the future?

No, I am not afraid about anything in the future. Right now, I am just afraid about the things I would have to do in my upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

How do you feel about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi ?

I am very excited but at the same time very scared and nervous to do the show. It is my debut reality show and one of my favourite shows.

Well, fans are excited to see her on the show and it would be interesting to see her face her fears as she does the dangerous stunts.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

( ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi to participate in the upcoming season )