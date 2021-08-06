EXCLUSIVE! I am very lucky two be a part of two extremely popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Aai Kuthe Kai Karte: Medha Jambotkar

MUMBAI: As much as actress Medha Jambotkar is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus, she is also a part of an equally superhit Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kai Karte.

In an exclusive conversation with Medha, she shared her experience being a part of the show. Medha said, "I have to say that I am very lucky to be a part of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. I am playing cameo and it is not a running character. And I agreed to play that role because it was cameo. I was too busy shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai. They offered me a fabulous cameo of this main lead’s mother. It’s a super cute role."

People sit to watch the episode because they want to listen to dialogues. I am very lucky that I got two good shows and with the same production house. It is a very good production house and they took very good care of me. There are days where I have worked on both sets. Both the shows are doing well."

As for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the new track features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in new avatars where Shivangi, who was seen as Sirat is now seen as Simran. Sirat has been accused of murdering Ranveer and it is being calles to court. On the other hand, Kartik is wondering why is Sirat avoiding him and is trying to reach out to her. In an exclusive conversation with Niyati Joshi, who is is an integral part of the story line shared a few details about her character.