EXCLUSIVE! Not only the track but the theme song has changed too; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all about the love right now: Niyati Joshi

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for an interesting drama.

The new track features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in new avatars where Shivangi, who was seen as Sirat is now seen as Simran. Sirat has been accused of murdering Ranveer and it is being calles to court. On the other hand, Kartik is wondering why is Sirat avoiding him and is trying to reach out to her. In an exclusive conversation with Niyati Joshi, who is is an integral part of the story line shared a few details about her character.

We asked Niyati what is that one thing she would like to change in her character if given a chance.

She said, "I would not like to change anything because my character has all flavours in it. I can be positive also, I am supporting the right thing also and something is going wrong I take a stand against it also. I don’t think I want to change anything.

As for the track, I have been watching all the episode myself and I see alot of changes from it was from a month back now. We have changed the theme song also. It’s all about the love right now. And there is lot of freshness and looks have changed for Simran and Kartik. I think it would be good change for audience and viewers to see Simran and Kartik together."

Keep reading this space for more information. ( Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The audience are in love with the chemistry of Vicky and Elena: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 actress Prerna Panwar)