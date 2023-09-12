Exclusive! I am a very satisfied soul by the grace of God. I have got an opportunity to play a range of distinguished roles: Kumkum Bhagya actress Utkarsha Naik

MUMBAI : Utkarsha Naik is one of the most talented actresses on television today. She has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya for a very long time and the show recently took a 20 year leap. Starring Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar in the leading roles, the show presents an upbeat drama which keeps the audience hooked to the TV screens.

In an exclusive conversation with Utkarsha, TellyChakkar opened up on her experience being a part of the show and how much she misses her co-actors.

She said, “I miss shooting with the cast of Kumkum Bhagya. I have had a wonderful association with the entire team. I specially miss Krishna Kaul, Abhishek Malik and Aafreen Dabestani. Krishna is a natural actor and very hardworking too.”

When asked about the kind of roles she looks forward to doing in future, she stated, “I am a very satisfied soul by the grace of God. I have got an opportunity to play positive and negative roles as well as positive and negative comedy roles. God has been kind as I have got a chance to play different shades and each time, there have been better characters. So I do not have particular choices of roles as of now.”

Shedding light on her future projects, Utkarsha mentioned, “Well I have shot for Mandala Murders for the OTT platform. The series is produced by Yashraj Films and I have an amazing role to play in the series. I am looking forward to the series as I have been told that the season 2 will have me playing a much bigger role.”

Well said Utkarsha!

