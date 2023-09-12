Exclusive! I am a very satisfied soul by the grace of God. I have got an opportunity to play a range of distinguished roles: Kumkum Bhagya actress Utkarsha Naik

In an exclusive conversation with Utkarsha, TellyChakkar opened up on her experience being a part of the show and how much she misses her co-actors.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 17:16
Utkarsha Naik

MUMBAI :  Utkarsha Naik is one of the most talented actresses on television today. She has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya for a very long time and the show recently took a 20 year leap. Starring Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar in the leading roles, the show presents an upbeat drama which keeps the audience hooked to the TV screens.

In an exclusive conversation with Utkarsha, TellyChakkar opened up on her experience being a part of the show and how much she misses her co-actors. 

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya:What! Ranbir and Prachi both get kidnapped

She said, “I miss shooting with the cast of Kumkum Bhagya. I have had a wonderful association with the entire team. I specially miss Krishna Kaul, Abhishek Malik and Aafreen Dabestani. Krishna is a natural actor and very hardworking too.”

When asked about the kind of roles she looks forward to doing in future, she stated, “I am a very satisfied soul by the grace of God. I have got an opportunity to play positive and negative roles as well as positive and negative comedy roles. God has been kind as I have got a chance to play different shades and each time, there have been better characters. So I do not have particular choices of roles as of now.”

Shedding light on her future projects, Utkarsha mentioned, “Well I have shot for Mandala Murders for the OTT platform. The series is produced by Yashraj Films and I have an amazing role to play in the series. I am looking forward to the series as I have been told that the season 2 will have me playing a much bigger role.” 

Also Read: Exclusive: Naagin 6 actress Aashvi Bisht roped in for Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!

Well said Utkarsha!
 

Utkarsha Naik Kumkum Bhagya Krishna Kaul Mugdha Chapekar TellyChakkar Abhishek Malik Aafreen Dabestani Yashraj Films Mandala Murders
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 17:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’
MUMBAI : The renowned actor Dharmendra recently celebrated his 88th birthday and became one year older. The whole...
Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more
MUMBAI : The much awaited film Dunki will soon hit the big screens. The film’s trailer was released today and it is...
Exclusive! My character is out of the box and I am thoroughly enjoying this space: Swati Shah on shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan
MUMBAI : Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan on Zee TV is one of the most love shows on the channel. It stars Neeharika...
Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan had a heated argument with Khanzaadi, she wanted to break her face
MUMBAI : One more heated argument turned out into a bad fight in the Bigg Boss house. The latest episode witnessed an...
Revealed! Adarsh Gourav’s first look from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan revealed along with the trailer announcement
MUMBAI : A lot of new content has been released and has kept the audience hooked while there are also many projects...
What! Rakhi Sawant's estranged partner Adil Khan reveals frustration with her antics, confirms Dubai hideout
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, known for her penchant for controversies, finds herself in the midst of another legal battle. ...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra
Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Swati Shah
Exclusive! My character is out of the box and I am thoroughly enjoying this space: Swati Shah on shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan
Rinku Dhawan
Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan had a heated argument with Khanzaadi, she wanted to break her face
Ryan O
RIP! Oscar-nominated Love Story actor Ryan O’Neal passes away at 82
Mallika Nayak
Exclusive! I like the way my character has transitioned to keeping her point of view in front of everyone: Mallika Nayak
Khanzaadi
Bigg Boss 17: What! Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kissed under the blankets? Netizens react on viral video
1
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan reveals that Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra are only running the house and the rest of the housemates are clueless