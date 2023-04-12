Exclusive: Naagin 6 actress Aashvi Bisht roped in for Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul in the leading roles. The Balaji Telefilms show featured Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the leading roles of Pragya and Abhi initially and as the serial moved towards introducing seasons, it now features Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar in the leading roles.

The show is high on drama and the makers are now planning to add more elements which will spice up the drama. (Also Read: Exclusive: Beyhadh actor Imran Khan to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!)

While Abrar Qazi joined the show and we recently reported that actor Imran Khan who has been seen in a plethora of films and television shows in the likes of Tara, Dastaan, Aashirwaad, Astitva, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Beyhadh, Divya Drishti, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Naagin among others has been roped in for the show.

TellyChakkar also reported exclusively that Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress Pyumori Mehta Ghosh has been roped in for the show. She will play the role of Abrar’s mother. According to the latest news coming to our news desk, actress Aashvi Bisht has been brought on board for the show.

Aashvi will play the role of Abrar’s sister in the show.

Aashvi has been seen in projects such as Naagin 6 and Kashmir files in the past.

