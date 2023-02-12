Exclusive! Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress Pyumori Mehta Ghosh roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s “Kumkum Bhagya”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront of bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV has been one of the longest-running shows on television and it has managed to have good TRP ratings and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC rating.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of “Balaji Telefims”

Initially the show had Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles then when the show took a leap of twenty years Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar were introduced as the new leads of the show.

Once again the show has taken a leap and Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma are the leads of the show and they essay the role of Poorvi and Rajvansh.

The fans like the new pairing of Abrar and Ranchi in the show and are waiting for their love story to begin.

ALSO READ : Exclusive: Beyhadh actor Imran Khan to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!

As per sources, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress Pyumori Mehta Ghosh has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be essaying the character of Abrar Qazi’s mother.

Pyumori is a known actress of the entertainment business and she is best known for her roles in serials like Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Uttaran, Naagin 2, Kundali Bhagya, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani etc.

She was also part of movies like Sanam Teri Kasam, Yaariyan 2 etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Pyumori what twists and turns would come in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Pyumori Mehta Ghosh roped in for Sony TV’s Chhalang.. Sapno Ki!