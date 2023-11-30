Exclusive! I am a workaholic and I have offers pouring in, will make a comeback soon: Sneha Wagh on exiting Neerja

In an exclusive conversation with Sneha, she spoke about being a part of Neerja and how badly she will miss shooting with Aastha and the other actors.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 15:58
Sneha Wagh

MUMBAI : Neerja – ek Nayi Pehchaan on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show stars Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma in titular roles. Recently, Sneha Wagh’s character if Protima exited the show. In the track, Didun killed Protima by hitting a vase on her head after a heated argument.

(Also Read: Cast of Neerja bids farewell to Sneha Wagh; says 'Will miss Neerja calling out to her mother every moment'

Sneha also took to social media to share glimpses of her last day shoot on the sets of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Sneha, she spoke about being a part of Neerja and how badly will she miss shooting with Aastha and the other actors. Sneha shared, “There are many emotions which are attached to this show and also with the actors. I am attached to both the child actress and the elder version of Neerja, Myra and Aastha both. I will also miss my friends from Sonagatchi like Chakri and the fun factor Shabbo Rani. “

As an actor, one tends to get used to coming on the set, shooting and this becomes a routine.

Our reporter at TellyChakkar quizzed Sneha if she will miss the routine and what will her day look like. Sneha mentioned, “I have been in this industry for 17 years now and I am used to the routine. I am a workaholic and as people are getting to know that I am moving out of the show, I have offers pouring in. I shall make a comeback with something very interesting soon. “

(Also Read: Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan: Exclusive! Baban kidnaps Neerja, a shocking twist revealed

Keep reading this space for more information. 
 
 

Sneha Wagh Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan Colors Aastha Sharma TellyChakkar Protima dies in Neerja
