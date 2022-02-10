EXCLUSIVE! 'I am working with a dream team' Yug aka Ayaz Ahmed on Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3, working with Zain Imam again and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Fanaa's story revolves around three characters, that is, Ishan, Paakhi, and Agasthya, and how the dynamics change with several twists and turns. Starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

Ayaz Ahmed gets introduced as his loyal man and indeed both Ayaz and Zain steal the show amid the brewing love story. Their performance in the recent episodes have not only kept the viewers on the edge of their seats but we could surely say that whenever they are on screen there is a massive twist to be unveiled.



We got in touch with Yug aka Ayaz Ahmed to talk about the show, his character and more. Well, you would be stunned to read what he had to share, check it out:

What made you choose Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3?

It is a dream team to work with, be it the producers, the creative head, the creative director, the director, the cameraman, everyone. Zain and I have worked before. When you sit and think about your goals and you have those people around you who encourage you like 'Ayaz you should be doing this, that' I am working with them who believe in me so yes it's a dream team.

Yug is someone who is the mysterious guy in the show, tell us something about it?

I would really not speak about Yug as it would really spill the beans and I don't want that to happen. Since Yug was supposed to get revealed in the 6th episode, I didn't want to reveal the face behind the black hoodie guy so yes, this would be my first conversation after the big reveal.

You have worked with Zain earlier, how is it offsets in Fanaa?

It's really intriguing, what do you want in a show, your co-actors to really support you. If you get to act with someone who is also a tremendously good actor and puts equal effort. I don't need to say much about it, the scene in the sixth episode revealed Yug and Agastya's camaraderie, where he tries to kill Yug and he confesses everything he has done for Agastya was enough to speak about the chemistry, the way we shot and all. I am enjoying it is all I can say.

