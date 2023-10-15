Exclusive! : "I don’t know if I would do Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, it all depends on the future" - Helly Shah

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is a known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

It's been quite some time that the actress has been away from the entertainment business.

Also read - WOW! Check out what Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Helly Shah is doing as she makes her first appearance at Cannes

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would do any reality show like Bigg Boss and if she is dating her co - actor Rrahul Sudhir.

What do you have to say about being roped in for a new show?

I am shooting for something, I can't tell anything now. With Vatsal, I have done a Gujarati film. So hopefully, at the end of the year, you will watch me in the movie.

Everyone loves your pair with Rrahul Sudhir. What do you have to say about the dating rumours/ ?

Still, we get messages from fans saying how much they love our pair. It's only been 1 and a 1/2 hours since her show stopped and in spite of that, we are getting so much love, so it's a huge thing. We just laugh at such news of us being in a relationship and now, we don't react to it.

Would you do a reality show in future?

See, I have already done Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa so I can't do it again. But, I don't know when I will do Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Helly on screen and they hope to see her soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - WOW! Check out what Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Helly Shah is doing as she makes her first appearance at Cannes