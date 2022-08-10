Exclusive! “I don’t want Aayush and Shalu to get married”, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati reveal when Shalu and Aayush will get married

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati and Smita Bansal among the other actors, make up a great ensemble cast.
MUMBAI :The Zee TV show "Bhagya Lakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati and Smita Bansal among the other actors make up a great ensemble cast.

While on the show, the dramatic tangent that the show has taken made fans wonder what will happen next. The show has some of the most known faces in the cast and often great actors and guest stars as well. But the super fun cast of the show always make sure to keep the entertainment levels high on set and entertain the audience on and off screen.

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs. This emotional rollercoaster of a journey has finally achieved a major milestone. 

The show completes 500 episodes and the cast and crew celebrated the great milestone.  

Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati play the role of Aayush and Shalu on the show and they are one of the most loved characters. Their chemistry is adored by the fans.

In an Exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked about the love angle of the two on the show and when their characters would be getting married, Aman and Munira had hilarious responses. Aman said, “ The proposal is left hanging only because of Shalu, I went and I was fully ready but she just kinds ruined it”. To which Munira replied, that “ It is the duty of the boy to ask the question, everybody knows that their is something going on between Shalu and Aayush, but he needs to pop the question”, Aman hilariously chimed in saying, “ That she is leaving me for 10 days and going on a trip”, Munira revealed that she is taking a break and going on a trek.

When aksed about when Aayush and Shalu will get married, Munira said “ Aayush needs to propose first then they need to get into a relationship and then see”. Aman Responded and said that “ In the excitement, she called me a friend , how will Aayush muster the courage then, and honestly I don’t want Aayush and Shalu to get married, because the youthfulness that they have will go away then, RishMi is the mature couple in the show and we are the fun couple, boyfriend and girlfriend is fine but no to the Shaadi yaar”.

Well, do you want to see Shalu and Aayush get married on the show?

