EXCLUSIVE! 'I don't plan my characters, I would rather go with the flow' Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3 's Yug aka Ayaz Ahmed on TRP Game, Jaipur schedule and more

Fanaa's story revolves around three characters, that is, Ishan, Paakhi, and Agasthya, and how the dynamics change with several twists and turns. Starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

Ayaz Ahmed gets introduced as his loyal man and indeed both Ayaz and Zain steal the show amid the brewing love story. Their performance in the recent episodes have not only kept the viewers on the edge of their seats but we could surely say that whenever they are on screen there is a massive twist to be unveiled.



We got in touch with Yug aka Ayaz Ahmed to talk about the show, his character and more. Well, you would be stunned to read what he had to share, check it out:

What kind of characters are you planning to pick on?

Maybe, I could have an answer to this 3-4 years back, right now I don't think soo much, I don't plan things anymore, I would rather go with the flow. With Yug, the character is really interesting, what really made me be a part of this show is the team. When you work with the right team it doesn't matter whether the show is working or not, as long as you work with a great team and enjoy it giving that time period for the show, we must enjoy that rather than getting tensed about its success.

What is your take on TRP Game?

It doesn't matter to see if the show is a hit or flop it is all on the TRP. I would love to work with a good team rather than thinking about the characters and that. When you are working with people believe in you then your character would also turn great. We all know daily soap is unpredictable so if you are working with the right people they know your potential and they would surely make you do something that you would enjoy. It is an amazing feeling to work with friends and a dream team.

As an actor there are restrictions while working, what do you think?

You never come to know that the working hours are longer if your set looks like a picnic or an outing with friends. We went for Jaipur's schedule it was very hectic, after the pack up we used to go out exploring the city, we ate Laal Maas and other delicacies. Then we went for a beautiful Palghar trip. Since then when we began shooting here, anybody from the industry can understand we aren't shooting in the daily soap format. We have soo much liberty from our director sir, we can do what makes us enhance our performance so these are the little things that an actor longs for so it is a treat to work in such an environment.

