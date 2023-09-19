Exclusive! “I feel it’s not important that you travel to some foreign country or so” – Katha Ankahee actor Samar Virmani about his refreshing mini vacations

When it comes to friendship, the audience loves the bond that Ehsan and Viaan share. Ehsan is played by Samar Virmani who is known for a lot of other performances.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 16:00
Samar Virmani

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers. The story currently revolves around Teji and Maya trying to create a rift between Katha and Viaan.

The show is known to break a lot of stereotypes and the audience loves the excitement that comes with every episode as it shows love, friendship, romance, and all the other bonds so well.

When it comes to friendship, the audience loves the bond that Ehsan and Viaan share. Ehsan is played by Samar Virmani who is known for a lot of other performances.

Also read - Exclusive! “The track goes on with clarity and surety. There’s no confusion.”Actor Gireesh Sahdev aka Kailash from Katha Ankahee on what worked out for the show

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed something about his new show, his favourite activity, and more.

As per sources, you have been in talks for a new show on Sony Sab. Can you tell us something about it?

Yes, I am in talks but it’s still not confirmed. Honestly, nothing can be confirmed till the time you start shooting.

What’s your favourite activity to do when you’re not shooting?

I like to watch a lot of content. I just keep watching new content. Otherwise, if I have more time then I leave for a small vacation. I feel it’s not important that you travel to some foreign country or so, but just travel for a few days outside the city, and it feels so refreshing.

Which one do you prefer, an OTT experience or a theatre experience?

You can’t compare something with theatre. I mean, we've been born and brought up watching theatre. OTT is good. We can see that it has good content. All said and done, but when it comes to theatre experience it’s like comparing apples and oranges. If I see a favourite film of mine being released I make sure I watch it in the theatre. I’m a big Shah Rukh Khan fan so no matter what, I will go and watch it.

Also read - Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Teji has a new plan, Kailash supports Katha

This was our conversation with Samar aka Ehsan. Show us your love for him in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

samar virmani Sony TV Katha Ankahee Sphere Origin Katha Viaan Adnan Khan Aditi Sharma Sheen Das Rewa serial Television Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jawan: Shocking! Ridhi Dogra says No Phones were allowed on the Shah Rukh Khan’s film set; Says ‘Well I was speechless or dumbfounded’
MUMBAI : Atlee's film Jawan has started an impressive beginning at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and...
Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’
MUMBAI : The National Award is one of the most esteemed honors in the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt and Kriti...
Splendid! SS Rajamouli, Atlee to Prashanth Neel: Check out South directors who have NO flops on their names
MUMBAI: A director is the creative force behind a movie, making all the choices that affect it. In fact, a director has...
Oh No! Aditya Roy Kapur’s shocking revelations about self-doubts and feeling unattractive; Says ‘I don’t feel good about myself’
MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's finest actors, Aditya Roy Kapur, is without a doubt. Every time the actor publishes a photo...
Shocking! Pooja Bhatt Reveals Getting criticized at the age of 24; Says ‘they have already brought me down to the pits saying finished’
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt, an actress and director, frequently makes news. She actually developed a sizable fan base as a...
Hilarious! Here are instances when Twinkle Khanna Pulls the leg of Hubby Akshay Kumar in public
MUMBAI: In the Bollywood film industry, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are a well-known celebrity couple. On the...
Recent Stories
Ridhi Dogra
Jawan: Shocking! Ridhi Dogra says No Phones were allowed on the Shah Rukh Khan’s film set; Says ‘Well I was speechless or dumbfounded’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avneet Kaur
Wow! From Avneet Kaur to Ajum Baratra: Crime Patrol’s These Stars Are Now the Biggest Names in the Entertainment Industry
Neha
Neha Pendse Bayas talks May I Come in Madam? Season 2 produced by Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli
Sapna
OMG! When Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary tried to commit suicide and left a note, read on to know more
Hina
Whoa! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leads Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi or Pranali Rathod, who has the highest Instagram followers? Read on to find out
Falaq Naaz
Sad! Falaq Naaz on Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, “Every Year December is going to haunt us”
Sheezan
Heartfelt! Sheezan Khan Recalls Co-Star Tunisha Sharma; Says 'A Piece of My Heart Has gone...’