Exclusive! “I feel it’s not important that you travel to some foreign country or so” – Katha Ankahee actor Samar Virmani about his refreshing mini vacations

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers. The story currently revolves around Teji and Maya trying to create a rift between Katha and Viaan.

The show is known to break a lot of stereotypes and the audience loves the excitement that comes with every episode as it shows love, friendship, romance, and all the other bonds so well.

When it comes to friendship, the audience loves the bond that Ehsan and Viaan share. Ehsan is played by Samar Virmani who is known for a lot of other performances.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed something about his new show, his favourite activity, and more.

As per sources, you have been in talks for a new show on Sony Sab. Can you tell us something about it?

Yes, I am in talks but it’s still not confirmed. Honestly, nothing can be confirmed till the time you start shooting.

What’s your favourite activity to do when you’re not shooting?

I like to watch a lot of content. I just keep watching new content. Otherwise, if I have more time then I leave for a small vacation. I feel it’s not important that you travel to some foreign country or so, but just travel for a few days outside the city, and it feels so refreshing.

Which one do you prefer, an OTT experience or a theatre experience?

You can’t compare something with theatre. I mean, we've been born and brought up watching theatre. OTT is good. We can see that it has good content. All said and done, but when it comes to theatre experience it’s like comparing apples and oranges. If I see a favourite film of mine being released I make sure I watch it in the theatre. I’m a big Shah Rukh Khan fan so no matter what, I will go and watch it.

