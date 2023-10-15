Exclusive! “ I feel Parminder is an extension of me actually”, Vaishnavi Macdonald aka Parminder of Parineeti talks about her character, and what to expect in the show!

Parineeti is the story of A sacred bond of marriage that tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Rajeev.
Vaishnavi Macdonald

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

Fans of the show have shown them a lot of love and appreciation and have been hooked to their screens for a while now.

Vaishnavi Macdonald is a celebrated actress in the Indian television and entertainment industry, with decades of amazing screen presence, and plays the role of Parminder ‘Pammi’ Bajwa on the show.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actress to talk about the show completing 500 episodes, her role, and more!

Talking about the learnnings from the show Parineeti and her character she said, “See, I feel Parminder is a extension of me actually. Iam like her in real life, slightly hot headed in the sense that I cannot bear injutsice happening, and I speak up at the same time, care about relationships, people around me and also it's like a mixture of all this and it's I feel it just fitted in the character, but at the same time, I think what the shoot itself is not be a lot of patience. I mean you can understand the travelling that happens to Sakinaka every day. I will travelling in limbo generally teaches you a lot, but with actors involved having to travel so much, I think definitely, dealing with hectic schedules.”  

She further said, “So I think I have learned to have more patience. I've learned to, you know, like come down a bit, and at the same time, I have realized, you know, through this character of Parminder that you know. And how one can balance things. Maybe she balances everything. You know, she balances both sides. She has to balance NITI and she has to balance Parineet because both of them are not to be blamed for the situation that happened. And as actors you do take certain things home and you also put some of your own personal things into the character.” 

When asked what are the things she hopes to see in her character in the future she said, “You as an actor hope to, you know, kind of do something different with this role that you feel, like you have not done in the past. I would love to do something like that sometimes maybe a little bit of you know, comedy or something coming in every now and then. So that you know the mood gets a little light at times. Also, so maybe that, as well and at the end of the day, it's the creatives who decide you know from Balaji. So you never know what twist is coming in the show, but we are always keen to find out”.

Vaishnavi Macdonald stars currently as Pammi, on Parineeti on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Vaishnavi Macdonald Pammi Vishal Solanki aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineeti parineet Neeti Rajeev Aman Gandhi Dolly Sohi Colors Rakesh Vishal Solanki Shows TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
