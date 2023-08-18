Exclusive! “I can never go to Khatron Ke Khiladi but can try Bigg Boss, even though my brother is absolutely against it”, Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra talks about being a part of a reality show, her favourite season of Bigg Boss and more

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show, and fans love her portrayal of the character. The show has been doing really well, and has completed many milestones.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 07:00
Tanvi Dogra

MUMBAI:  A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing in a complicated love triangle. Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show, and fans love her portrayal of the character. 

The show has been doing really well, and has completed many milestones. 

ALSO READ: Tanvi Dogra shines in a multi-layered dark character of Neetii in COLORS' 'Parineetii'

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk to have a candid conversation about her personal life, doing reality shows and more.

When asked about if she had any plans of doing a reality show, she said, “Yes, I do. And talking about plan, as in terms of my skills, I love dancing. So given the chance, I would love to be a part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. I think I can never do Khatron Ke Khiladi, like never. If I see a cockroach, I run. I’ll tell you a latest incident, where just a day before in my room, I saw an insect and screamed really loud. People thought that I got electricuted or something and rushed to my room. So, I can never go to Khatron Ke Khiladi. I can still try Bigg Boss, but my brother is absolutely against it. My temperament is no that nice and if I get angry or something, people will see that side. My anger subsides in 5 minutes, but it would be shown. I am usually jolly in life”.

When asked if she followed the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT, she said, “No, not really. I have only seen glimpses from the show, but I think I truly and wholly watched the Shehnaaz and Siddharth’s season, and I think it was just the best. And I was also free at that time, because Sarvaguna Sampann had just wrapped up.”

She further said, “So, Khatron I can’t do, but Bigg Boss is something I can think about. Also on our set, everyone keeps telling to me to go the show as they think I will do really well, because I am always talking to everyone. I like to spend time with people and have fun. It will be a fun experience”.

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program. 2018 saw Tanvi return to television, this time playing Falguni on the Star India Channel program "Jiji Maa." In February 2019, this program ended. She appeared in "Ek Bhram Sarvagun, Sampanna" a Star Plus program, that same year. 

Currently, seen playing the role of Neeti on the COLORS show Parineeti produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates. 

ALSO READ:Exclusive! "Parineetii" actress Tanvi Dogra breaks her silence on dating co - actors Ankur Verma and Dishank Arora

    
 

aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineeti parineet Neeti Rajeev Vishal Solanki Colors Meri Saasu Maa JiJi Maa Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Zain Imam Dishank Arora Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: OMG! Anu bury’s Atharva alive
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Kavya shows Vanraj her sonography report; latter feels a strange attachment to the baby
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan suspends Durva from Bhosle Institute
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Titli: Kya Baat Hai! Garv assures everyone that Titli will not neglect the family after she begins work
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Exclusive! “I can never go to Khatron Ke Khiladi but can try Bigg Boss, even though my brother is absolutely against it”, Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra talks about being a part of a reality show, her favourite season of Bigg Boss and more
MUMBAI:  A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry...
Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, take a look at the opening day collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s last five releases
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 which is all set to hit the...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, take a look at the opening day collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s last five releases
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit Malik
Must Read! "My association with Mohit Malik goes a long way back when I had directed him in his debut serial Miilee and I am proud to see him grow as an actor" - Rajan Shahi
Madalsa Sharma
Kya Baat Hai! "There is going to be a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa and one would know what would be Kayva's fate" - Madalsa Sharma
Rakhi Sawant
OMG! Rakhi Sawant in shock as her best friend files a police complaint against her, read to know more
Soundous
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Soundous Moufakir to participate in the upcoming season
Pushpa
Will Pushpa be able to convince women weavers from Raanki amidst Viren’s evil plan on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
KKTHI SHEMAROO
Breaking! Shemaroo Umang’s Kyunki Tum Hi Ho wraps up shoot, to go off-air on this date