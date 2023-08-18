Exclusive! “I can never go to Khatron Ke Khiladi but can try Bigg Boss, even though my brother is absolutely against it”, Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra talks about being a part of a reality show, her favourite season of Bigg Boss and more

MUMBAI: A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing in a complicated love triangle. Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show, and fans love her portrayal of the character.

The show has been doing really well, and has completed many milestones.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk to have a candid conversation about her personal life, doing reality shows and more.

When asked about if she had any plans of doing a reality show, she said, “Yes, I do. And talking about plan, as in terms of my skills, I love dancing. So given the chance, I would love to be a part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. I think I can never do Khatron Ke Khiladi, like never. If I see a cockroach, I run. I’ll tell you a latest incident, where just a day before in my room, I saw an insect and screamed really loud. People thought that I got electricuted or something and rushed to my room. So, I can never go to Khatron Ke Khiladi. I can still try Bigg Boss, but my brother is absolutely against it. My temperament is no that nice and if I get angry or something, people will see that side. My anger subsides in 5 minutes, but it would be shown. I am usually jolly in life”.

When asked if she followed the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT, she said, “No, not really. I have only seen glimpses from the show, but I think I truly and wholly watched the Shehnaaz and Siddharth’s season, and I think it was just the best. And I was also free at that time, because Sarvaguna Sampann had just wrapped up.”

She further said, “So, Khatron I can’t do, but Bigg Boss is something I can think about. Also on our set, everyone keeps telling to me to go the show as they think I will do really well, because I am always talking to everyone. I like to spend time with people and have fun. It will be a fun experience”.

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program. 2018 saw Tanvi return to television, this time playing Falguni on the Star India Channel program "Jiji Maa." In February 2019, this program ended. She appeared in "Ek Bhram Sarvagun, Sampanna" a Star Plus program, that same year.

Currently, seen playing the role of Neeti on the COLORS show Parineeti produced by Balaji Telefilms.

