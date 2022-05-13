EXCLUSIVE! I get showered with compliments for pulling of my character Vasudha Srinivasan with a lot of grace in Yeh Hai Chahatein: Indira Krishnan

MUMBAI: Actress Indira Krishnan may currently be seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus, but she has an array of different shows and films in her kitty and each one has been unique in its own right. Known for portraying a character which calls spade a spade, we got chatty with the actress to know more about her graph as an actor and her views on the digital space.

You have done an array of work on television and films alike. How has your experience been working on the two mediums?

Well, I have never disassociated from television and films. My hardwork on both the mediums is 200 percent. I feel the medium of television has become stronger and wider, especially after the pandemic. A lot of well made films have been released on television or on OTT so I feel the medium is not at all different for me. As far as Indian cinema and Indian television is concerned, I feel they have become a similar platform because a lot of good television actors are being cast into films. I think the barrier between television and films is over and done now.

What about the OTT medium? Do you plan to explore that arena?

Yes, I definitely want to explore this space because some very good talents are coming into this space. I need to be a little updated in terms of how the casting process works. But I definitely look forward to working on OTT.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been running for a long time now. How have you grown as an artist being associated with the show?

I remember when Ekta Kapoor had approached me for the show and she was very clear that she wanted a south Indian speaking actor for the part and who could look the part too. So when they narrated the script, I am known to make a caricature out of a role and I put my mark as Vasudha Srinivasan in the show and made it very relatable. I kept the language very natural where my Hindi would have a touch of a south Indian speaking woman without making it sound like a mimicry.

I do get complimented for this alot.

Well said Indira!