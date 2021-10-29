EXCLUSIVE! 'I had come to become a playback singer, but ended up becoming an actor', Balika Vadhu 2's Khimji aka Anshul Trivedi REVEALS his initial plans, facing biases and more

MUMBAI : Balika Vadhu 2's Khimji aka Anshul Trivedi has been an eminent name in the industry. The actor earlier shared about being a part of the show's first season as well and how it has been an intriguing journey. We couldn't get enough of just those few questions, we asked him further about his initial plans, his bond with co-actors and Anshul had some really interesting answers to share, you wouldn't know but Anshul didn't come to Mumbai to become an actor.

Also read: Anshul Trivedi’s entry to create havoc in Shivika and Omkar’s lives in Pyaar Ke Papad

Check out what he has to share:

Talking about the personal front, if not acting what were your initial plans?

I came down to Mumbai to become a playback singer but ended up becoming an actor. Though I was classically trained for good 7 years. At times, one’s fate takes over and one has to just surrender.

In an industry where most actors are from other states of the country, are there any biases that you ever faced?

Well, the industry is the only place where if you have talent, the intent of working hard and pursuing your passion relentlessly, no biases can work against you. This is one such place where you can rise above everything. In industry people only have biases if you are not true to yourself.

How important is it for an actor to have a plan B in terms of professional security?

If you have a plan B, you will never be a successful or I would say, a working actor. Having a plan B means, you never believed in your plan A. Don’t have a backup, if you intend to play safe, there are chances, you will not make it.

The show has some really eminent names from the industry, tell us about your bond with them

We all share a healthy working relationship. Everyone is a professional and wants to give their best every single time. That’s the best environment to have on the sets.

Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Khimji aka Anshul Trivedi has a special connection with the first season too

