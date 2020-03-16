Exclusive! I had given up on my dream of playing a lead role: Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running, top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya. He will be paired opposite Neeharika Roy and Sambhabana Mohanty.

Neeharika is excited about this new project. Read on to know what she had to say.

How do you feel about starring opposite Shabir Ahluwalia?

Well, I was quite scared and excited to work with Shabir.

Do you face any kind of comparisons with Abhigya aka Pragya and Abhi?

They both are an iconic pair now. I have just started to work, so I am not even close achieving what Sriti Jha has. Yes, I have started facing trolls from fans of Shabir's earlier show. But that is natural.

Any challenges you faced so far in your career?

I had given up on my dream of playing a lead role, but fate had something else in store for me. This show came on my way and things changed completely.

