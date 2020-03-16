Exclusive! I had given up on my dream of playing a lead role: Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Neeharika Roy aka Radha shares her excitement about the show, starring opposite Shabir, tackling trolls, and much more.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 22:33
Exclusive! I had given up on my dream of playing a lead role: Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Moha

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running, top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya. He will be paired opposite Neeharika Roy and Sambhabana Mohanty.

Neeharika is excited about this new project. Read on to know what she had to say.

Also read: Must read! Shabir Ahluwalia talks about Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, says he misses team Kumkum Bhagya

How do you feel about starring opposite Shabir Ahluwalia?

Well, I was quite scared and excited to work with Shabir.

Do you face any kind of comparisons with Abhigya aka Pragya and Abhi?

They both are an iconic pair now. I have just started to work, so I am not even close achieving what Sriti Jha has. Yes, I have started facing trolls from fans of Shabir's earlier show. But that is natural.

Also read: I was nervous about starring opposite Shabir Ahluwalia: Sambhabana Mohanty on Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Any challenges you faced so far in your career?

I had given up on my dream of playing a lead role, but fate had something else in store for me. This show came on my way and things changed completely.

Stay tuned for more news on the entertainment industry.

Shabir Ahluwalia Kumkum Bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Neeharika Roy shabir ahluwalia news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 22:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Exclusive! Neeharika and Shabir makes a grand entry at the launch of the show
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance...
Exclusive! I had given up on my dream of playing a lead role: Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance...
Ouch! Nora Fatehi trolled yet again
MUMBAI: These days, actors being a target of trolls have turned out to be a usual thing. Now, actress Nora Fatehi is...
Must read! Eijaz Khan opens up on the growing-up years of his life
MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Balaji Telefilms serials Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo...
Sad! Rashami Desai injures her leg on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of...
Oh no! Angry audiences lash out at the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Nora Fatehi trolled yet again
Ouch! Nora Fatehi trolled yet again
Latest Video