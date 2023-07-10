Exclusive! “I had to keep this undertone of sadness in me all the time because my mother is missing from the house initially”, Kavya Luthra aka Mrinal Navell Of Kundali Bhagya opens up on the audience's reaction, her process of adapting into her character

Mrinal Navell, plays the role of Kavya Luthra, in the show and is being loved and appreciated by the fans for it. She was seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, playing the role of Palki in the show.
Mrinal

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. 

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress, to talk about the tough scenes, audience reaction, and more! 

Talking about the audience's reaction she said, “ Yeah. I mean, the amount of love people have showered on me and the amount of appreciation that I've gotten from my role. I'm thankful. I feel so blessed to have come up this far in such a not-very-long period, so thank you everyone for all the love and I hope I keep myself worthy of all this appreciation I promise to deliver more such beautiful performances, and better performances by each, and thank you so much. Keep watching me, keep supporting me, and thank you so much.”

When asked about her acting process and how she preps for it, she said, “So yeah, preparing for my role. I got to know that I will be playing the daughter of the two main leads of the serial Preetha and Karan. So I had to be someone who has the characteristics of both these people. So I did a little bit of research. Those characters and how the storyline has been running up in this serial. So I saw a few episodes to get a little bit of an idea about the characters and the family and the background they're coming from so that I can fit into their family. Specifically, I need to play someone who has a rich family and whose parents have been in love, but they have been separated by fate, so I had to keep this undertone of sadness in me all the time because my mother is missing from the house and then, and I'm a daughter, which everybody's proud of and everybody loves me. So that kind of a character had to be created.”

Kundali Bhagya has been successfully running on TV screens for a long time, What started as a spin-off show has become one of the top shows on TV.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 08:15

